Lee Gilham, 35 was last seen in Sheerness on Wednesday 17 March 2021 and has not been seen since.

Mr Gilham is described as being 5ft 5inches tall, of slim/medium build with dark brown short hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo around one of his biceps and was last seen wearing work boots, grey combat style trousers and a black jacket.

He was last seen driving a red Renault Clio which has not been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 21-0050.