Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Hussain Chaudhry in Walthamstow have made further arrests

An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder at an address in Bedfordshire on Sunday, 21 March. An 18-year-old man was arrested at the same location on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in custody.

Officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command began an investigation after being called to reports of a stabbing on Lea Bridge Road, near the junction with Grove Road at approximately 5.20pm on Wednesday, 17 March.

Police attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found an 18-year-old man with stab injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been formally identified as Hussain Chaudhry. A post-mortem examination held on Thursday, 18 March gave his cause of death as hypovolemic shock and a stab wound to the neck.

Two other people – a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s – were found with slash injuries to their hands. They were taken to an east London hospital for treatment. They are both related to the deceased and have both now been discharged from hospital.

Marvin Ward, 18 (21.12.02) of Westwood Road, Ilford, was charged on Sunday, 21 March with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon. He will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Monday, 22 March.

Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police, or anyone with information, are asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570 or 101 and quote CAD 5697/17Mar. Information can also be tweeted to @MetCC. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.