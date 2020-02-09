A police operation is underway to deal with a significant disorder in Bristol city centre

Following a protest held earlier today, several hundred people congregated outside Bridewell police station in Bridewell Street, Bristol, during the afternoon.

Ch Supt Will White, Gold commander, said: “What started out as a peaceful protest has been turned by a small minority into a violent disorder.

“These scenes are absolutely disgraceful and they will be widely condemned by people across the city. There can never be any excuse for wanton disorder.

“Officers have been subjected to considerable levels of abuse and violence. One suffered a broken arm and another suffered broken ribs. Both have been taken to hospital. These are men and women out there with the intention of serving and protecting the public – they should never be subjected to assaults or abuse in this way.

“At least two police vehicles have been set on fire and damage has been caused to the outside of the station. Protestors are not inside the building.

“We have requested mutual aid from neighbouring forces to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

“All those involved in this criminal behaviour will be identified and brought to justice. There will be significant consequences for behaviour such as this.”