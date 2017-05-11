Two men are in hospital following a double stabbing in Mitcham, South London

The Met Police confirmed they were called to reports of a disturbance on Edenvale Road, in Mitcham, Merton, at around 4.47pm this afternoon (March 21).

Police officers who attended the scene alongside London Ambulance Service (LAS) found a man who had been stabbed in the chest.

The man, whose age is not yet known, was taken to a South London hospital and police are awaiting an update on his condition.

A second man subsequently self-presented at hospital with a stab injury.

His condition has been assessed as non-life threatening.

Police confirmed six men have been arrested and taken into custody.

A crime scene remains in place as police continue their enquiries.