A team of response team officers from the Met’s Central East Command Unit went above and beyond recently to bring a smile to the face of a child whom they encountered in tragic circumstances.

Officers attended the 11-year-old boy’s home in Hackney on 6 February following a call for concern from a third party.

The boy was found alone in very sad circumstances. Officers arranged for him to be taken into appropriate care.

Following the incident, officers were determined to do what they could to let the boy know they were thinking of him.

The response team clubbed together to raise over £1,000 from their own pockets, which was used to buy the boy clothes, toys, games and books.

Finding that the boy was an avid Arsenal fan, they contacted the club who also donated replica training kit and clothing.

All of the gifts were given to the boy as a surprise when it was arranged for him to visit Stoke Newington Police Station on Thursday, 18 March.

The boy is now being cared for at a new home.

Inspector Gareth Wiles, said: “I am incredibly proud of my team. As response officers, we face a great many dangers every day – but this example demonstrates just how much we care and go above and beyond for the most vulnerable people out there too.

“I hope the actions of the team will go some way to giving this child some comfort at what is a very dark time for him.”

An Arsenal spokesperson, said: “When the police brought this very sad case to our attention we were happy to be able to help in some way by donating some Arsenal kit.”