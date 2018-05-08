Detectives are appealing for information following a fatal stabbing in Hounslow.

Police were called at around 3.20amon Monday, 22 March, to a disturbance at premises in Granville Avenue, Hounslow.

Officers attended and found two men suffering stab injuries.

A man, aged in his 20s, was treated at the scene by officers and paramedics, but he died at 4.23am. Officers believe they know his identity, but await formal identification. They are in the process of informing the man’s family.

The second man, also aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital. His injuries were assessed and he has since been discharged.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

There has been no arrest at this early stage.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 645/22mar.

To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.