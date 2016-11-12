Two suspected drug dealers are to appear in court following the seizure of Class A drugs and a stun gun in Ashford

During the morning of Friday 19 March 2021, officers from Kent Police’s Divisional Support Unit in Folkestone executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in Sotherton, Ashford.

Quantities of heroin and crack cocaine were recovered from the property including hidden within the floor and the loft.

The two men from Ashford, Gary Booth, 46, of Wellesley Road, and Peter Baars, 52 of Sotherton, were each charged with two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of a stun gun disguised as a torch.

They appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 20 March where they were remanded in custody. They will next appear at Canterbury Crown Court on 19 April 2021.