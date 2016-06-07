Detectives investigating the reported rape of a teenage girl in Poole are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward

The incident occurred some time between 3pm and 7pm on Saturday 13 March 2021 in the Upton area.

It was reported that the 14-year-old victim was in the area of The Crossways when she was approached by a boy who was known to her and they walked together to Upton Country Park. The alleged rape is reported to have occurred at the entrance to woodland off Ropers Lane.

The incident was reported to Dorset Police at around 8.30pm on Saturday 13 March 2021.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape and has been released on police bail with conditions while enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Mark Fursman, of Dorset Police’s Child Abuse Investigation Team (CAIT), said: “Specialist officers are supporting the victim in this case and we are carrying out a full and detailed investigation into the incident.

“I would urge anyone with any information that might assist our enquiries to please contact us. I am particularly keen to hear from any residents who have home CCTV in the areas of The Crossways, Poole Road and Ropers Lane and may have captured anything that might assist us during the relevant timeframe.

“This incident is reported to have involved two people that were known to each other, nevertheless we understand that reports of this nature will undoubtedly cause concern for the wider community.

“We will continue to do all we can to support the victim and her family and local officers will also be carrying out increased patrols in the area. They can be approached by members of the community with any information or concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210040690. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.