A suspect has been charged with multiple offences including two incidents of spitting at police officers

Jonathon Newman, 23, of Station Road East, Canterbury, was arrested at 2.30pm on Wednesday 17 March 2021 when Kent Police received a report of threatening and abusive behaviour at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.

A lock knife was also seized following a search of his clothing.

After being taken into custody, Mr Newman is alleged to have thrown his face covering at an officer and spat towards two others. He is also alleged to have damaged a fire alarm.

Mr Newman has since been charged with a public order offence, possession of a knife, criminal damage and three counts relating to assaults on emergency workers.

He appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Friday 19 March and was remanded in custody to appear again on Thursday 25 March.