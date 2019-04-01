Hackney shopkeeper stabbed sees 37 year old made arrested for attempted murder

A shopkeeper has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in broad daylight in East London

Emergency services were called to Marlborough Avenue, Hackney, at around 4.40pm on March 22 to reports of an assault.

Air ambulance doctors treated the shop keeper for a serious stab injury the man was rushed to hospital.

A man was arrested by Police the scene on charges of attempted murder

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service also in attended along with officers from the Met Police.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “Police were called to Marlborough Avenue, Hackney, at 4.38pm on Monday following reports of an assault.

“Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics. They found a man, believed to be aged 54, who had been stabbed.

“He has been taken to an east London hospital and we await an update on his condition.

“A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene.”