A man been arrested this evening by detectives investigating an assault on a woman in Stamford Hill, Hackney

The man, aged in his late 50s, was arrested on suspicion of GBH at a residential address in Haringey and is now in custody at an east London police station.

Police were called shortly after 7pm on Thursday, 18 March regarding an assault that had occurred approximately 30 minutes earlier on Manor Road in Stamford Hill.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, informed officers that she had been approached from behind by the suspect, who put a pillow case over her head before assaulting her.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish a motive.

At this early stage, it is not believed to be linked with any other offences.

Police have been conducting patrols in the Stamford Hill area to provide reassurance to the local community.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 6517/18Mar.