Can you help Police find missing Christian Rossiter from Alton?

The 29-year-old was last seen between 12 and 2pm this afternoon (Monday 22 March) at his home in Lower Farringdon. He was last in contact with his family at 3.15pm.

We, along with Christian’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for his safety and are now asking the general public to report any sightings to us.

Christian is described as white, approximately 6foot tall, of slight build, with short grade 2 mousey brown hair. He also wears glasses.

Christian was last seen wearing a brown Barbour quilted jacket, brown Aigle wellington boots, black trousers and a black top.

Christian is a keen walker so has good local knowledge of the area. He also has possible links to Brighton.

If you have seen Christian today, please call us on 101 quoting incident 44210107800.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.