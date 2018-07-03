Witness appeal following reported serious assault in Bournemouth

Detectives investigating a reported serious assault in Bournemouth are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Dorset Police was called at around 6pm on Sunday 21 March 2021 to a report that a man had sustained stab wounds on Montgomery Avenue.

It was reported that the victim – a Bournemouth man aged in his 50s – was assaulted by two male suspects who were in possession of a machete and a claw hammer.

The victim sustained several lacerations to his ankles, leg and elbow and was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Following enquiries by officers, a 35-year-old Bournemouth man has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and he is assisting detectives with their investigation.

Detective Constable Thomas Norman, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We are carrying out a full investigation into this incident and I would urge any witnesses or anyone with any information that might assist our enquiries to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210045045. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.