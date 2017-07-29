A249 reopened after being closed for nearly five hours after HGV Fire

Police and Kent Fire and Rescue have closed the A249 between Sittingbourne and the Isle of Sheppey in Kent following a vehicle fire.

At around 7.40 am on Tuesday morning, four fire engines and a water carrier attended a heavy goods vehicle on fire on the A249 between Bobbing and Iwade.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. A water carrier was also called in due to limited water supplies in the area. The recycling lorry was unloaded in a layby doused with water before being reloaded into a new roll on roll off skip.

A digger has also been called to the scene to assist with the remove and reloading of the waste. The A249 remains closed between Sittingbourne and Iwade.

Kent Fire and Rescue have been approached for comment.

Traffic is said to slow-moving on local diversion route that have been set up due to the closure with reports of traffic back to the M2 motorway

A spokesman for Kent Police said: Kent Police was called at around 7.40am on Tuesday 23 March 2021 regarding a lorry alight on the Sheernessbound carriageway of the A249 between Bobbing and Kemsley.

Kent Fire and Rescue said : Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a lorry alight on the A249 Sheerness-bound, near Bobbing, Sittingbourne.