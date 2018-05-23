You get a text from an unknown number. It’s Royal Mail, telling you about a shipping fee for a package

But it’s not Royal Mail. It’s a scam. And it’s costing people their life savings. It’s a scam
People waiting for parcels to arrive have been given a fresh warning about a scam that claims payment is required for a package to be delivered.
Social media is awash with talk about the con, which involves a text message being sent that claims a parcel is awaiting delivery by Royal Mail.
Trading standards officers say people must not click on a link which connects to a copycat website run by fraudsters.
Royal Mail said it would never send a text message of this kind.
The text, claiming to be from Royal Mail arrives out of the blue and claims that “your Royal Mail parcel is awaiting delivery. Please confirm the settlement of 1.99 (GBP) on the following link”.
The message then links to a website mocked up to look like an official Royal Mail site. The page requests personal and payment details, which scammers may use to steal someone’s identity, or use to target them with other scams.
Royal Mail said it would not use such texts – unless specifically requested – and would use a grey card instead to tell people if any fee was required.
It warned the public about a similar email scam in February, and it appears that the fraudsters’ campaign is evolving.