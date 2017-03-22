Detectives investigating a sudden death of a man after an alleged assault in Bournemouth are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward – with one man being arrested



At 8.20pm on Monday 22 March 2021 Dorset Police was made aware by the ambulance service of a sudden death at an address in Malvern Road.



It was reported that at around 6.30pm an altercation had taken place between two men. A short time later one of them became unwell and the ambulance service was called.



Sadly, a 55-year-old Bournemouth man was pronounced dead. His next of kin has been informed and the coroner notified.



Following enquiries, a 56-year-old man from Bournemouth was arrested on suspicion of murder and is helping officers with their enquiries.



Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We are investigating the full circumstances of the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.



“The two men were known to each other and we are looking into exactly what happened.



“I am appealing for any witnesses to the incident at around 6.30pm who have not yet spoken with officers to please come forward.”



There is a cordon in place at the scene and there will a visible police presence in the area. Anyone with concerns can approach local officers.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210045724. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.