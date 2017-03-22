At 8.20pm on Monday 22 March 2021 Dorset Police was made aware by the ambulance service of a sudden death at an address in Malvern Road.
It was reported that at around 6.30pm an altercation had taken place between two men. A short time later one of them became unwell and the ambulance service was called.
Sadly, a 55-year-old Bournemouth man was pronounced dead. His next of kin has been informed and the coroner notified.
Following enquiries, a 56-year-old man from Bournemouth was arrested on suspicion of murder and is helping officers with their enquiries.
Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We are investigating the full circumstances of the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.
“The two men were known to each other and we are looking into exactly what happened.
“I am appealing for any witnesses to the incident at around 6.30pm who have not yet spoken with officers to please come forward.”
There is a cordon in place at the scene and there will a visible police presence in the area. Anyone with concerns can approach local officers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210045724. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Detectives investigating a sudden death of a man after an alleged assault in Bournemouth are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward – with one man being arrested
59 mins ago
2 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • TEST VALLEY
Green fingered thieves steal Eight Mowers
March 22, 2017
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Major Road Closed on the Isle of Wight after Car leaves Road
February 28, 2018
BREAKING • EPPING • ESSEX
Man dies in a flat fire in Woodland Grove, Epping
9 months ago
BARNET • BREAKING
Police issue CCTV image following Finchley Robbery
June 7, 2018
BREAKING • MISSING • SUSSEX
Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of a mother and son
January 13, 2020
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • MISSING • TOTTON
Concerns raised for missing Totton man Martin Turner
7 months ago
KENT • MAIDSTONE • MEDWAY
M2 Closed Coast-bound due to police incident near Maidstone
December 21, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Fire crews called to fire at Portsmouth hotel
January 29, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Cat flap burglar jailed for five years
March 7, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Pensioner remains critical after being attacked in fail to stop
January 7, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
UPDATED Sixty firefighters tackle blaze at Kings Cross hotel
December 28, 2019
BREAKING • DORSET
Dorset Police officer charged with Murder
11 months ago
BERKSHIRE • BREAKING • M25 • SURREY
Collision involving ambulance on the M25
5 months ago
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Youth bundled into boot of a vehicle in Portsmouth
November 21, 2016
BREAKING • SURREY • SUSSEX
UPDATEDVehicle hitting central reservation closes M25 motorway in Surrey
December 12, 2019
BREAKING
US embassy under police guard following drink drive crash
December 15, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • MEDWAY
Margate street robber charged
July 16, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Double stabbing in Portsmouth
March 3, 2017
MISSING • SOUTHAMPTON
Have you seen missing Ken from Hamble?
May 16, 2018
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE
Disneyland Paris on lockdown after faulty escalator
March 23, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Yellow weather warning in force across the South and South Coast
October 1, 2019
BREAKING • BROMLEY • KENT
Carnage after two drivers racing crash on Chislehurst High Street
August 22, 2019
BREAKING
Teenager charged with murder after woman stabbed in Clarke Way
December 18, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON • SURREY
Serial Bomb hoaxer pleads guilty and told he faces prison sentence
February 26, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
150 people evacuated Following Chemical Smell in Hornchurch
April 17, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
Fire crew cut free driver in Folkstone
June 5, 2018
BREAKING • NEW FOREST
Arson Attack during high value burglary at Archery club in New Forest
December 22, 2016
BREAKING • SCAM
Coronavirus door to door scam alert
5 months ago
BREAKING • HOVE • SUSSEX
Police claim Park breast fine in Hove is Fake
11 months ago