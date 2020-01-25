A man who punched and kicked a woman in the face has been jailed

Daniel Bonser, 24, attacked the woman at an address in Mansfield as she was on the phone to the police about this aggressive and confrontational behaviour towards her.

After grabbing her by the hair and punching her to the floor, Bonser then kicked her in the face as she lay on the ground.

Officers rushed to the scene on the morning of Friday 31 July and arrested Bonser around two hours later.

The victim sustained a broken nose and heavy bruising in the attack.

He later admitted to two charges of causing grievous bodily harm without intent.

The second offence related to an incident against the same woman in September 2018.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday Bonser, of Elston Close, Mansfield was jailed for a total of two years.

He was also handed a restraining order for a period of five years and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £140.

DC Helen Guttridge, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These were reprehensible and cowardly attacks that left a young woman with substantial injuries.

“His actions were utterly indefensible and I am pleased he has now been punished for these offences. I hope that this sentence will bring a degree of comfort to his victim and also send a very clear message to others that this kind of violence is utterly unacceptable.”