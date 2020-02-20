Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Hussain Chaudhry in Walthamstow have charged a further two teenagers in connection with his murder

Alexis Morris, 18 of South Park Drive, Ilford was charged on Tuesday, 23 March with the murder of Hussain Chaudhry as well as two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, relating to a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s who sustained slash injuries during the incident. In addition, he was charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Anthony Nguyen, 18, of Lyndon Road, Belvedere was charged on Tuesday, 23 March with assisting an offender.

Both males were remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 23 March.

Police were called at approximately 5.20pm on Wednesday, 17 March to reports of a stabbing on Lea Bridge Road, near the junction with Grove Road, E17.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service [LAS].

Hussain Chaudhry, who was 18 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination held on Thursday, 18 March gave cause of death as hypovolemic shock and a stab wound to the neck.

Two other people – a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s – were found with slash injuries to their hands. They were taken to an east London hospital for treatment. They are both related to the deceased and have both since been discharged from hospital.

One other teenager has already been charged in connection with Hussain’s murder.

Marvin Ward, 18 of Westwood Road, Ilford was charged on Sunday, 21 March, with the murder of Hussain Chaudhry. He was also charged with two counts of attempted murder, relating to a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s who sustained slash injuries during the incident. In addition, he was charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 22 March.

Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police, or anyone with information should call the incident room on 020 8345 1570, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5697/17Mar.