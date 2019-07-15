More than eight year’s imprisonment has been given to a man who raped a woman at his home in Dartford

Abubakar Lawal committed a series of offences against the victim after she attended his property on 15 May 2020.

Soon after she arrived, he made a series of unwanted sexual advances and said he would find a knife. Fearing his behaviour, she was forced to comply with his demands.

Several calls were received from members of the public, who heard screams for help coming from the address, and Lawal was promptly detained by Kent Police. He has been held on remand since his arrest.

Lawal, 32, of Darwin Avenue, denied rape, two counts of sexual assault, causing sexual activity without consent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm but was found guilty of each offence following a trial at Woolwich Crown Court.

He was sentenced at the same court to eight years and nine months in jail on Tuesday 23 March 2021.

Detective Constable Bill Anderson, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: ‘The victim of this case showed exceptional bravery to call for help after suffering a horrific attack at the hands of Lawal.

‘Providing her with the highest standard of care has been our leading priority and specially trained officers have provided her with support throughout the process.

‘I am pleased we have now secured justice for her. Lawal is exceptionally dangerous and subjected the victim to the worst kind of abuse.

‘Anyone affected by any kind of sexual assault is encouraged to contact us. As this case shows, you will be listened to and we will do everything in our power to provide you with the best possible support and pursue justice.’