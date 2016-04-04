Detectives investigating a shooting in Croydon which has left a man in a life-threatening condition in hospital are releasing images of somebody who is believed to have witnessed the incident

Police were called at approximately 9pm on Saturday, 13 March to reports of a shooting in Church Street. Officers attended and found a man in his 30s with gunshot injuries to his leg and stomach.

He was taken by London Ambulance Service to a south London hospital where he remains in an induced coma. His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Constable Melanie Burridge, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “We have been carrying out a range of enquiries and I am now appealing for the person in this image to contact us immediately.

“I would like to make it clear that you are not in any trouble, but we believe you may have vital information about an incident which resulted in a man being left in a critical condition in hospital”.

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. They have been remanded in custody.

Anybody who recognises the person in this image – or has information about the shooting – is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 7335/13Mar.