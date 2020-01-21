Police have given an update  following a  recent witness appeal relating to an indecent exposure incident that took place in Southampton last week

The incident happened at around 3.40pm on Thursday, 18 March at Trinity Road car park, situated between St. Mary’s Road and St. Andrew’s Road.

A woman was walking through the underpass below St. Andrew’s Road when she saw a man exposing himself. The man then followed her towards her car and attempted to gain access to her vehicle, but she managed to drive away.

Officers have since arrested a 12-year-old boy, from Southampton, on suspicion indecent exposure and a public order offence.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of three sexual assault offences and two indecent exposure offences relating to separate incidents.

He has been questioned by officers and released on police bail, with conditions, while our enquiries continue.

We’d like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and got in touch with us.