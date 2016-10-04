Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a number of people we would like to speak to as part of our investigation into the disorder which took place in Bristol on Sunday 21 March.

Anyone who has information which can help us identify any of the people in the images is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the letter associated with the person/people.

If you have additional information, footage or photos of the incident, you can share them with us using our send evidence relating to Bristol disorder form.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.