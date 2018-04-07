A man has been arrested on suspicion of explosive substance and terrorism offences

On Monday, 22 March, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 53-year-old man at an address in south-west London on suspicion of possession of an explosive substance.

He was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE).

On Tuesday, 23 March, he was subsequently further arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism under Section 40(1)(B) Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000.

He is currently being held at a central London police station.

Specialist officers remain at the property to carry out searches. There is a cordon in place.

The risk to people in nearby properties has been assessed and it hasn’t been deemed necessary to evacuate addresses in the surrounding area.

Enquiries continue.