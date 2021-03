PC Oliver Banfield, who had been suspended by the force, will still face a misconduct hearing in due course.

He was convicted of assault following an investigation by Warwickshire Police.

Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine, of West Midlands Police, said: “Today I have accepted the resignation of PC Oliver Banfield.

“I want to stress that former PC Banfield will still face an accelerated misconduct hearing, chaired by the Chief Constable, in the near future.