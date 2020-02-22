Police are renewing appeals for help to find a man who has been missing for almost four years.

Shaune Jones, 49, who is from Eltham, was last seen in June 2017. He has not been heard from since.

Shaune ran his own business in the in Greenwich area and his disappearance was out of character.

Have you seen Shaune over the past three and a half years? Do you know where he might be? Any information could be vital in finding him.

PC Jim Bennett, of the safeguarding unit based in Greenwich, said: “We have not given up hope in finding out where Shaune is.

“His family are desperate to hear from him and have many questions that need to be answered.

“The latest information that we have is that Shaune may have relocated to the south west of England, but at this stage that is not confirmed.

“I urge anyone who has seen him in recent years or who knows where he is, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or tweet @MetCC.