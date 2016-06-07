A suspect has appeared in court charged with drugs and fraud offences following an arrest near Dover

Kent Police officers carried out a search of a property in St Margaret’s-at-Cliffe on Saturday 20 March 2021.

A number of items were seized, including bank cards, electronic equipment, a taser and items believed to have been used in drug production.

Edward King, of Chapel Lane, St Margaret’s-at-Cliffe, has since been charged with possession of items for use in fraud, possession of a taser and production of methylamphetamine.

The 32-year-old appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 22 March and was remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on a date to be arranged.