A violent thug who choked a woman and threatened to stab police officers been jailed.

Zak Jackson, 23, assaulted the woman at an address in Mansfield on 14 October last year, placing both hands around her neck as he demanded to examine the contents of her phone.

He attempted to bully his victim into changing her statement to the police but later admitted to a to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Jackson was also sentenced for three further offences relating to the same victim on 10 December, when police were called to a disturbance at her home.

Jackson had left the scene as officers arrived, fleeing at high speed in his victim’s car. A police officer who tried to follow later stated that he reached speeds of around 70mph as he drove on the wrong side of the road and passed through a red light.

As police were taking a statement from his victim Jackson bombarded her with abusive calls and text messages, telling her she was making a “big mistake” and making explicit threats to kill the police officers she was with – referring to them repeatedly as “Feds.”

In relation to these incidents Jackson, of Bakewell Walk, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to putting a person in fear of violence, intimidating a witness / juror and dangerous driving.

He pleaded not guilty to additional charges of controlling and coercive behaviour, criminal damage and theft. These charges were not tried in court but will remain on is file for consideration in any future criminal proceedings.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday he was jailed for three years and banned from contacting his victim for the next ten years.

Detective Constable Ella Redfern, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Jackson is a violent, abusive and controlling bully. His cowardly actions have had a significant negative impact on his victim and her family and I am glad he has now been punished for these offences.

“This kind of behaviour is tidally unacceptable and will always be investigated thoroughly by Nottinghamshire Police. We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to lock people like Jackson away and to safeguard victims of violence.”