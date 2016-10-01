CCTV images have been released by officers investigating a spate of reported thefts from cars in West Kingsdown.

Between 5am and 9am on Tuesday 16 March 2021, two cars were targeted in Neal Road. Cash and other items were allegedly stolen from one of the vehicles.

A third car had medical equipment stolen from inside whilst parked overnight in Symonds Close.

Chief Inspector Mark Stubberfield said: ‘While the suspect in the images has covered his face, we are hoping somebody will recognise him from his clothing and contact us.

‘I would urge vehicle owners to remove anything of value overnight and ensure all doors are locked and windows are fully closed. These precautions are the best way to ensure the safety of your personal property.

‘Never leave anything valuable on display and if possible park in a garage or a well-lit secure car park.’

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to call 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/42574/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.