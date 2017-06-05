Investigators are issuing an appeal after a man was robbed in a Rochester alleyway

At around 5pm on Wednesday 17 March 2021 the victim, aged in his 20s, was walking along an alleyway between Rochester Avenue and Longley Road. As he went to pass two men it is reported they assaulted him and stole cash and tobacco from his pockets. The suspects ran off in the direction of John Street.

They are both described as being white. One was aged in his 30s, around 6ft tall and with dark hair. He was wearing a dark padded jacket and black tracksuit bottoms that were covered in white paint. The second was of similar age, of stocky build and around 5ft and 8ins tall. He was wearing a blue or black jumper and blue jeans.

Anybody with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting crime reference 46/43691/21. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.