Driver who fled from police tracked down by Police Dog Bree

PD Bree helped track the driver of a car who failed to stop for police and then tried to escape on foot.

The driver of a Vauxhall Astra ran from his vehicle into the garden of a property in Conock, near Devizes, after failing to stop for a police vehicle in Chirton in the early hours yesterday (23/03).

Officers were supported in their search by a police drone operator and a dog unit.

The suspect was located by PD Bree and her handler who tracked the driver through fields, gardens and into an area of dense woodland where he was hiding.

A/PS Richard Clark said: “This was a great joint effort by everyone involved which resulted in the swift arrest of the suspect, thanks to the range of assets that we can call on.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for a police vehicle and failing to provide a roadside breath test.