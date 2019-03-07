A police officer has made his first appearance in court this morning charged with rape and sexual assault

Police Sergeant Ben Lister, 35, appeared before magistrates at Bradford Crown Court.

Lister only spoke to confirm his date of birth.

A West Yorkshire Police officer in the Bradford district, Lister is currently suspended from the force due to the allegations. He was charged on March 15 with rape and sexual assault relating to an alleged incident on August 29, 2016.

Prosecutor Richard Davies told the court Lister had been on a night out with friends and returned to an address with a group of friends where the alleged victim also was, and both had been drinking.

It is alleged Lister raped her and digitally penetrated her without consent.

Mr Davies said a number of messages were exchanged between the two parties, and “as a serving police officer he knows not to be as stupid as to contact her”.

Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram passed an order meaning Lister does not have to disclose his address in open court.

Suzanne Payne, defending Lister, said he lives with his family, including a young child, and publication of his address “could cause harm to his family”.

She added: “It is an exceptional request but these are exceptional times for police officers and the welfare of his family and child is of paramount importance.”

In passing the order, Mr Ikram said: “I make this exception from giving his address, with the heightened concern around offences of this type, especially when the alleged perpetrator is a serving police officer.”