The 82-year-old victim was at her home off Sycamore Close, Canvey, when the incident took place on 17 December last year.
Two men were arrested on Saturday 20 March in connection with the investigation.
Robert Sims, 28, of High Road, Fobbing, was subsequently charged with burglary and fraud by false representation.
He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday 22 March and was remanded in custody until his next hearing at Basildon Crown Court on 19 April.
A 31-year-old man from Benfleet was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and released on bail until 13 April while we continue our enquiries.
Two men have been arrested in connection with a burglary at an elderly woman’s home
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
