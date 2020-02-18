The Met Police have been informed that a man who was being treated in hospital after officers were called to an address in Haringey has died

Detective Chief Superintendent Treena Fleming, in charge of policing for Enfield and Haringey, said: “We are all truly saddened by this development, and my thoughts and those of my officers remain with the man’s family.

“We are fully co-operating with the Independent Office for Police Conduct who are investigating the events of that evening.

“I would again ask that people do not speculate until this investigation has had as much time as it needs to establish what happened.”

At 7:35pm on Thursday, 18 March, police were called to Waldegrave Road in Haringey following reports of a loud disturbance including threats of violence at a residential address.

Officers attended and found a 44-year-old man who was agitated and in a state of distress. The man was restrained by officers and the London Ambulance Service was called.

Prior to their arrival, the man’s medical condition worsened. He was treated at the scene, first by officers and then by paramedics.

He was transported to a north London hospital in critical condition. Despite the best efforts of hospital staff, he died the following day.

The man who called police did not require hospital treatment.