Fire Crews are expected to be there for some time. A road closure has been put in place and locals are advised to avoid the area and keep windows shut.
11 stations are tackling a significant fire at Old Redbridge Road, Redbridge
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • COVID19 • LONDON
The Thursday Clap for the NHS on Westminster Bridge
11 months ago
BREAKING • BROMLEY • LONDON
Five people arrested by Armed police in Penge
8 months ago
BREAKING • SURREY
Man charged with attempted murder over Stanwell attack
March 22, 2019
BREAKING • ISLINGTON
Double stabbing in Islington
May 6, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • SNODLAND
Police bust and close Snodland drug house
9 months ago
BREAKING • DOVER
Two people charged with murder following Dover death
October 4, 2019
BIRMINGHAM • BREAKING
We are lost for words on this one
May 9, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
NCA raid Isle of Wight Property
July 2, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Police concerned for missing Teenagers from Albania
January 5, 2017
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SUSSEX
HGV Driver Freed After Being Trapped for Four Hours in Overturned Lorry
September 26, 2017
COVID19 • DOVER • KENT • LATEST NEWS
Message from the Leader of the Dover Council
March 18, 2020
BREAKING • MAIDSTONE
Police appeal after Maidstone sex attack
May 7, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Two People Pulled from Mud in Langstone Harbour
July 10, 2017
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Fire crews tackle Hazmat incident in Wickham
December 21, 2016
BREAKING
Three arrested after woman found injured in Brighton
November 18, 2019
BREAKING • HACKNEY • LONDON
Police closed down Silent Disco block party in Hackney
8 months ago
FAIROAK • HAMPSHIRE • LATEST NEWS
A sick and neglected horse was found dumped in a quiet Hampshire village
December 26, 2019
BREAKING
Two arrested following fatal Norwood stabbing
March 29, 2019
BREAKING
Trouble on the A34 Northbound following a collision
January 17, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Updated Major power outage hits part of Maidstone
December 2, 2019
LATEST NEWS • MIDDLESEX
A Hayes drug dealer has jailed for 3 years
November 25, 2019
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Mindless vandalism of Ryde toilet block
March 5, 2019