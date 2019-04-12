Three arrests have been made by officers investigating reports of criminal damage in Folkestone

Kent Police received reports that three properties and around ten vehicles parked in Fernbank Crescent, Marshall Street, Canterbury Road and Black Bull Road were tagged with spray paint and graffiti in the early hours of 17 March 2021.

Following enquiries into the incidents, local officers arrested three men from Folkestone, aged 19, 21, and 26, on suspicion of criminal damage during the morning of Tuesday 23 March.

They were also arrested in relation to two other reports of criminal damage to a vehicle in Folkestone, reported to have taken place on 1 and 21 February. The suspects were released on bail while enquiries are ongoing.

Officers are asking anyone whose property or vehicle was damaged and has not yet informed police to report it via 101 or through the Kent Police website https://www.kent.police.uk/

Any witnesses to the damage should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/43979/21.