At around 9.40pm on Wednesday 3 March, a white van has mounted the pavement and is believed to have deliberately driven at two teenagers on Dorcan Way.
It happened between the Coate Water and Snodshill roundabouts, close to the Holiday Inn junction.
One of the victims was knocked off his bike, but fortunately was not injured.
Detective Constable Tracy McClafferty, from Swindon CID, said: “This was a serious incident and could easily have resulted in one or two people suffering severe, if not fatal, injuries.
“We are keen to identify the vehicle and driver responsible, so we are urging anyone who was driving in the area at the time to check their dashcam footage for anything that may assist with our enquiries.”
An appeal about this incident was initially released on 09/03, but we are continuing to appeal for witnesses.
Anyone with information should call Det Con McClafferty on 101, referencing 54210020690. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a fail-to-stop collision in Swindon earlier this month
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
GILLINGHAM • KENT • LATEST NEWS • MISSING
Gillingham Teenager Nikita Page has been missing since Saturday
March 2, 2020
KENT • MISSING
Missing 89 year old man from Maidstone
June 2, 2018
BREAKING • BRIGHTON • SUSSEX
Concerns raised after divers marker bouy is found
6 months ago
CAMDEN • LATEST NEWS • LONDON
Four charged with aggravated hate crimes
July 26, 2019
BREAKING • BRIGHTON • EASTBOURNE • HASTINGS • MISSING • PEACEHAVEN • SUSSEX • WORTHING
Concern for welfare of missing Peacehaven boy 15-year-old Harvey Stone
6 months ago
ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT • MISSING
Appeal for help locating missing Ashford man
February 11, 2020
BREAKING
Man who stole dead man’s car is jailed
December 4, 2019
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Three arrested in Totton Murder investigation
August 26, 2018
KENT • LATEST NEWS • MAIDSTONE
Manhunt for Maidstone burglar
February 6, 2020
LATEST NEWS • MARGATE
Police appeal for witnesses following burglary in Margate
April 25, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Man Charged following fatal Camden Collision
September 14, 2018
Murder Three London 2019 Simbiso Aretha Moula
December 27, 2019
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Woman was tripped over in Sick Serious Sex Atttack in Didcot
October 13, 2016
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Burglars Rob Portsmouth Church in Overnight Raid
August 11, 2017
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
Police Carry Out Major operation In Basingstoke
August 2, 2016
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • PORTSMOUTH
Air ambulance called to Buckland near Portsmouth
August 24, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON • WEMBLEY
Top cop Roy says we didn’t get it wrong
8 months ago
BREAKING • GUILDFORD • SURREY
Woman jailed after smuggling drugs into prison
July 17, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Fire Rips through Shop and Flats in Kent
June 21, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Car Ploughs into Southsea Home
October 8, 2015
LATEST NEWS
Search for burglar who broke into Tenterden home
June 12, 2019
BREAKING • GRAVESEND • KENT
Judge jails Gravesend sex offender for four and a half years
December 23, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Chef attacked with Acid at Fish and Chip Shop in Whitstable
August 5, 2017
BREAKING • SURREY
Four men attack man with hammer in Shepperton
July 22, 2019
BREAKING • ESSEX
Murder Investigation Launched in Oxfordshire
5 months ago
ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS
Landslip at Totland Bay
April 4, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Armed robber detained by members of the public jailed
July 5, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Police Officer so badly bitten she is scarred for life
September 16, 2017
BREAKING • ISLINGTON • LONDON
Man charged with murder of his mum and arson charges
December 11, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Fire crews called to St Mary’s Hospital in Newport
April 8, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Man arrested for offences of funding terrorism
March 14, 2019
ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS
Police called to Sandown Collision
August 14, 2018