Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a fail-to-stop collision in Swindon earlier this month





At around 9.40pm on Wednesday 3 March, a white van has mounted the pavement and is believed to have deliberately driven at two teenagers on Dorcan Way.



It happened between the Coate Water and Snodshill roundabouts, close to the Holiday Inn junction.



One of the victims was knocked off his bike, but fortunately was not injured.



Detective Constable Tracy McClafferty, from Swindon CID, said: “This was a serious incident and could easily have resulted in one or two people suffering severe, if not fatal, injuries.



“We are keen to identify the vehicle and driver responsible, so we are urging anyone who was driving in the area at the time to check their dashcam footage for anything that may assist with our enquiries.”



An appeal about this incident was initially released on 09/03, but we are continuing to appeal for witnesses.



Anyone with information should call Det Con McClafferty on 101, referencing 54210020690. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.