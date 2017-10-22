A man who was arrested in relation to an assault on a woman in Stamford Hill, Hackney, has been admitted to a mental health facility under Section 2 of the Mental Health Act

Officers detained the man, aged in his 50s, on suspicion of GBH at a residential address in Haringey last night. He has been released under investigation for this offence.

Police were called shortly after 7pm on Thursday, 18 March regarding an assault that had occurred approximately 30 minutes earlier on Manor Road in Stamford Hill.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, informed officers that she had been approached from behind by the suspect, who put a pillow case over her head before assaulting her.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish a motive.

At this early stage, it is not believed to be linked with any other offences.

Local policing commander, Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett, said “This was an appalling and unprovoked assault on a young woman.

“I know such assaults are very concerning, but please be assured, whilst such incidents are thankfully rare, they are taken very seriously indeed and my officers do everything they possibly can to bring offenders to justice and keeping you – our community – safe.”

Police have been conducting patrols in the Stamford Hill area to provide reassurance to the local community.