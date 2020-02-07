Information is sought following a collision in Dartford

At around 10.40am on Sunday 21 March 2021 a three-car collision took place in Oakfield Lane. It is reported to have involved a red Peugeot 207 and two parked cars – a red Jeep Cherokee and a silver Mini.

Five men wearing dark clothing, believed to be in their early 20s, are reported to have been travelling in the Peugeot and are said to have left the scene following the incident. Enquiries to locate them remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police.

Officers are particularly keen to obtain video footage, either from privately held CCTV or dash cameras, which captures the Peugeot being driven or the men following the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 21-0380. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form on their website.