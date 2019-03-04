Two fire engines were sent to the scene, and crews wearing breathing apparatus used ladders for access and hose reel jets to tackle the fire. The blaze is believed to have started accidentally due to an electrical fault. No casualties were reported.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a shed fire on Mountain Street near Canterbury
