A man who assaulted police officers has been sentenced to seven months imprisonment

Reece Narayan, 22 of Bessborough Road, Harrow appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 22 March where, having pleaded guilty, he was sentenced to a seven-month custodial sentence.

He pleaded guilty to:

– Three counts of attempted common assault of an emergency service worker;

– Assault by beating of an emergency service worker;

– Using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act.

Narayan called police on 20 March 2020 to Harrow on the Hill Station. As soon as he saw officers and medics, who were responding to concerns for his welfare, Narayan left the station. Officers returned to their vehicle to only spot Narayan by the station entrance.

Officers approached him to arrest him for misuse of the 999 system, as he is a known caller to the emergency services.

When an officer placed handcuffs on him, Narayan began to resist. He leaned forward and attempted to headbutt the officer. Narayan was screaming and violently kicking out at officers who were restraining him.

During this altercation another officer received a cut to his finger. The suspect repeatedly resisted efforts to move him into a police van, where he then attempted to bite an officer. During this struggle Narayan also tried to elbow another officer.

When Narayan arrived in custody, he advised officers that he had taken pills to overdose. He was taken to hospital for assessment. While in hospital, Narayan was very aggressive towards officers, screaming and shouting.

Inspector Sammi Elfituri, from the Met’s North West Command Unit, which covers Harrow, said: “Narayan is a known abuser of the 999 system and has previously assaulted officers. Yet police officers responded to him with the intention of providing help and assistance. Instead of accepting their help, he abused, threatened and assaulted them causing injury.

“This sentencing shows that we do not tolerate any abuse of our officers – offenders will be dealt with and that violence has consequences.”