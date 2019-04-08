Detectives have released footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with a number of alleged sexual touching and indecent exposure incidents in east London

In the first incident on Wednesday, 20 January, a 15-year-old girl was walking on Rosrevor Avenue, N15 when she was approached by a man who showed her pornography on his mobile phone.

In the second incident, a 12-year-old girl was walking on Linthorpe Road, N16 at around 7pm on Tuesday, 16 February when she was approached by a man who exposed himself to her before making off.

Later that evening at around 9pm, a woman in her 20s was pushing her child in a buggy along Kyverdale Road, N16. She was approached by a man who pushed her and then touched her bottom before fleeing.

None of the victims suffered serious physical harm but all three were left incredibly shaken and upset.

Due to the timings, locations and how the victims were approached, police are treating the incidents as linked. Officers have been speaking to members of the community and conducting additional patrols to provide reassurance.

Detective Constable Patrick Godin, investigating, said: “We are doing everything we can to identify and apprehend the man responsible. I am asking local people to study the images and footage issued very carefully and contact us immediately if they have information that could help. Please work with us to help keep your communities safe.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference 4603660/21.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.