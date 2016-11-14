Police havre charged Devanni Goodwin, from Lewisham in London, in relation to county lines drug dealing in Andover

The 22 year-old man has been charged with four offences relating to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, and possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

He was arrested last Thursday night, after the vehicle he was travelling in failed to stop for police on the A303 near to Micheldever in Hampshire.

His arrest was made as part of a proactive drugs investigation called Op Monument, with the Metropolitan Police into a suspected county line being run between London and Andover.

He appeared before Southampton Magistrates Court on Saturday (20 March) and was remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 19 April for a pre-trial public hearing.