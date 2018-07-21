A man has been sentenced this week for supplying drugs in Bedworth

George Ryan Jones, 21, of The Mews, Bedworth was found guilty of possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cannabis.

In August 2020, plain clothed detectives from Warwickshire Police Proactive CID spotted Jones carrying out a suspected drug deal in Sanders Avenue, Bedworth. They followed him to his home address where they arrested him and seized cash and drugs paraphernalia from his shed.

Jones was arrested again in October 2020 by detectives from Proactive CID after they spotted him acting suspiciously. As officers approached Jones became evasive and they became aware he was in possession of mobile phones that kept ringing.

They searched him and seized two mobile phones and cash. A search of his house led to cash, cocaine and heroin being seized.

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court last week, Jones was sentenced to four years in prison.

Detective Constable Dan Lydster from Warwickshire Police Proactive CID said: “The public can be reassured that we are out on the streets being proactive in looking for people like Jones who sell illegal drugs in our communities.”