Following a Warwickshire Police investigation, a man has been sentenced for drugs offences in Rugby

Niall Lalor, aged 23 of Shenley Lane, Birmingham, appeared at Warwick Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 23 March).

At around 11.20am on 12 February last year, officers witnessed Lalor giving an item to two people on Railway Terrace. Lalor then entered the train station and sat in a coffee shop, where officers approached him. He was found to be in possession of over 80 wraps of class A drugs, along with two further blocks of suspected Crack Cocaine, scales and two mobile phones.

Lalor pleaded guilty to the offence and was given a two year and nine month sentence. He also had an amount of cash seized.

He was sentenced for:

Possession with intent to supply class A drugs – Crack Cocaine,

Possession with intent to supply class A drugs – Diamorphine

Being concerned in the supply of class A drugs – Crack Cocaine

Being concerned in the supply of class A drugs – Diamorphine

Investigating officer, Det Sgt Alan Garden from Rugby CID said: “Illegal drugs bring misery on those who use them and on our communities, and we will continue to work closely with our partners and the wider community to proactively target people we believe to be involved in their supply.

“In this case, our officers suspected something wasn’t right and managed to seize a considerable amount of class A drugs from Lalor.

“I hope this sentence acts as a deterrent to anyone involved in drug dealing, and goes some way to reassuring the public we will thoroughly investigate these offences, so we can bring offenders to justice and protect our communities from harm.”