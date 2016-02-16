A man has been sentenced for dangerous driving and drug offences in Reading

Patrik Jankoczky, aged 21, of Benson Close, Reading was sentenced in a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday (23/3) to two years and six months’ imprisonment.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply a class A drug, namely heroin, and possession with intent to supply a class A drug, namely cocaine.

He was also banned from driving for three years and three months and must take a re-test afterwards.

On 17 July 2019, officers approached Jankoczky who was sat in the driving seat of a car in Chepstow Road, Tilehurst. He then drove away where he mounted a curb and was involved in a collision with an oncoming vehicle.

The victim, a woman in her sixties, sustained minor injuries.

On searching Jankocky’s car, officers found a quantity of drugs, cash and phones inside.

Jankoczky was arrested the same day and charged on 10 December 2020.

Investigating officer, PC Nicholas Wilkinson, based at Newbury police station, said: “I am pleased that Jankoczky has been sentenced and I hope it serves as a warning to those wishing to distribute drugs the severity with which it is treated.

“Thames Valley Police does not tolerate drug supply in our communities and we will actively seek out suppliers to bring them to justice in order to safeguard the public.

“Anyone concerned about drug-related crime in their area or think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, is encouraged to call us on 101, or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”