Officers in Rotherham are asking for your help to locate wanted man Nathan Willoughby

Willoughby, 32, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions. He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build with short, brown hair.

Willoughby has links to Parkgate in Rotherham, Balby in Doncaster and Driffield in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Can you help? Please call 101 quoting crime reference number 420 of 1 February 2021.