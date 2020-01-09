A man has been arrested following a series of arson incidents in the High Green area of Sheffield last night (23 March).

Police received reports from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) that dustbins had been deliberately set on fire at a property in Cottam Road at around 8.40pm, in Foster Way at 10.50pm and in Potters Gate at 00:50am on 24 March. Emergency services attended both addresses and the fires were put out. No one was injured.

Then just before 1am this morning (24 March), police received a further report from SYFR of a fire at an address in Thompson Hill. On attending the scene, it was established that a fire had been deliberately started at the front door of the property, causing an extensive blaze.

Several homes were evacuated as a safety precaution while emergency services extinguished the fire and made the property safe. The occupant of the address, an 89-year-old woman, was taken to hospital via ambulance to be treated for minor injuries. She is being treated in hospital at this time.

At around 1:50am police received a further report of a wheelie bin fire in a ginnel close to Foster Way. SYFR attended and the fire was put out. No injuries were reported.

Following a search of the area, police arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of arson endangering life. He remains in police custody.

Since last night, police have been made aware of several further incidents, believed to be linked. Wheelie bin fires were reported at a second address in Potters Gate, two further addresses in Fosters Way, an address in Sunny bank lane, and at two addresses in Hazelshaw Gardens. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of these offences.

An investigation is ongoing and there will be additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance.