Detectives are appealing for information following a serious assault in Tonbridge

At around 10pm on Wednesday 24 March 2021, officers were called by South East Coast Ambulance Service to a report of a man with injuries consistent with stab wounds in the High Street at its junction with River Walk.

Officers attended the scene where the man received medical attention before being taken to a London hospital for treatment to injuries that are described as life threatening.

An 18-year-old man, who is believed to be known to the victim, has been arrested in connection with the incident and been taken into custody.

A second suspect, a man aged 19, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A cordon is currently in place at the scene and the High Street is closed between the junctions with Lyons Crescent and Medway Wharf Road.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to the incident, or anybody with information, to call the appeal line on call 01622 604100, quoting reference 24-1599.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or by using the anonymous online form.