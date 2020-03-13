Information is sought by detectives investigating an aggravated burglary near Staplehurst four men entered the premises and assaulted a woman in her 50s

The incident happened between 8pm and 8.20pm on Tuesday 16 March 2021 at a private address in Clapper Lane, when it is reported four men entered the premises and assaulted a woman in her 50s. It is alleged the victim had her hands and legs bound before the men stole a quantity of jewellery, a watch, cash and two mobile phones.

The suspects are described as wearing dark clothing, balaclavas and black gloves.

Detective Inspector Darren Reynolds of the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen anybody acting suspiciously, or any parked vehicles in the area between 7pm and 8.30pm on the day of the incident. We are also asking drivers who have dashcam or residents with CCTV to check for any footage which may assist our investigation.’

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/46418/21. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or by using the anonymous form on their website.