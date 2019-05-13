A drug dealer is starting a prison sentence after detectives identified he was running a cocaine and heroin delivery network from Maidstone

Investigators from Kent Police’s County Line and Gang Team became aware that between 1 August and 25 November 2020 a specific phone number was being used to supply class A drugs in the Ramsgate area.

It was noted that the dealer sent regular text messages to drug users who then replied with their order.

The officers established the phone was being used by Leon Wilson of Grove Road, Maidstone.

The text messages were sent as Wilson travelled to the east of the county with a supply of drugs in his car.

At 6am on Wednesday 25 November 2020, a search warrant was executed at Wilson’s home address. Inside, officers arrested Wilson who was in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine wrapped in clingfilm.

They also seized a plastic tub containing heroin, two sets of digital scales, £525 in cash and two mobile phones.

The phones were examined and were identified as being used to send the text messages to drug users in Thanet.

Wilson, aged 36, was later charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and on Monday 22 March 2021 was sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Andrew Julier, said: ‘This was a complex investigation that required numerous enquiries to track down the person holding the phone.

‘Wilson had assumed he could remain anonymous by travelling to Thanet to deal drugs but he has found to his cost this was not the case.

‘Other dealers should be left in no doubt that their time will come to receive an early morning visit from our officers.’